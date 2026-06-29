Ford rehires the veterans its AI was supposed to replace

Silicon Valley promised automakers that artificial intelligence would design cars. Ford Motor Company eagerly swallowed the corporate tech bait, and the multi-billion-dollar hangover has officially arrived. The Blue Oval managed to set a spectacular industry record by issuing over 150 safety notices and recalling nearly 13 million vehicles in a single year, comfortably embarrassing rivals like Stellantis and General Motors. This year alone, the tally has already hit 51 vehicle recalls.

Turns out, plugging design requirements into an automated system and hoping for the best doesn’t magically yield a high-quality product. Instead, uncorrected software bugs and garbage automation data bled billions of dollars in warranty costs. While most of this digital chaos plagues platforms designed between 2013 and 2020, frequently patched by remote over-the-air software updates, the financial and reputational bleeding remains entirely physical.

Enter Chief Operating Officer Kumar Galhotra and a highly embarrassing corporate u-turn. Ford has just recalled 350 veteran specialists from retirement in a desperate bid to rescue its quality control framework. Their mission is to do exactly what the algorithms couldn’t.

Charles Poon, vice president of vehicle hardware engineering, offered a deliciously candid confession, admitting the company mistakenly thought artificial intelligence would automatically solve their engineering woes. Poon noted that Ford failed to preserve the institutional knowledge of its most experienced minds, letting them walk out the door before integrating their expertise into the company’s automated systems.

Now, these 350 resurrected pros are stepping in to babysit the machines, training younger staff and recalibrating automated testing tools to catch component defects before the cars ever leave the factory floor. It marks a sharp shift from a reactionary “detect and fix” model to an actual preventive strategy that catches flaws before they reach dealerships.

Ford somehow just clinched the title of top mass-market brand in the latest JD Power US Initial Quality Study. The reigning king of mass safety recalls magically vaulted from a pathetic 15th place in 2023 straight to number one among generalist brands. Apparently, while their older vehicles are steadily unraveling in customer driveways, their brand-new models are temporarily behaving themselves at launch.