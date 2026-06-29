1966 Ford Mustang limousine: an absolute sin against Detroit

A classic American pony car is universally the absolute last vehicle you would expect to see stretched out like a piece of supermarket chewing gum. Yet, an ambitious builder defied all laws of automotive proportion to create this stretched 1966 Ford Mustang limousine, which recently found a brave new owner on Bring a Trailer.

This structural anomaly started its life innocently enough as a standard T-code coupe before undergoing a massive midlife growth spurt sometime before the year 2000. The ambitious conversion involved stretching the wheelbase to an enormous 182 inches, dragging the car’s overall length out to a staggering 257 inches.

To keep the classic lines from completely collapsing under their own weight, the builder fabricated a custom B-pillar and cleverly repurposed a second set of front doors to serve as reverse-opening rear suicide doors. Finished in a vivid Tahoe Turquoise with a contrasting white vinyl roof, the extended cruiser boasts custom lighting details, GT-style exhaust tips, a nostalgic boomerang antenna, and a set of 17-inch Torq Thrust-style wheels.

Good luck attempting this type of mechanical sacrilege with a modern Mustang GT or a complex Dark Horse. The intricate electronics and tightly packed engineering of modern performance cars would make a modern limousine conversion a financial suicide mission.

Thankfully, the beautiful, low-tech simplicity of 1960s Detroit engineering made projects like this entirely possible. Powering this elongated beast is a classic 289-cubic-inch V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. According to the seller, the V8 was rebuilt roughly eight years ago, while recent life-support maintenance includes a brand-new carburetor and a fresh battery.

Inside the front cabin, the driver is treated to classic two-tone Pony-style upholstery, air conditioning, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, and a retro-styled Bluetooth audio system to blast period-correct rock while attempting to navigate a tight parking lot. The rear passenger compartment embraces a surprisingly minimalist “less is more” philosophy. It offers two rows of face-to-face seating, an independent rear air-conditioning system, and a privacy divider.

This stretched Mustang has been sold for $40,000. Whether it represents a stroke of eccentric design brilliance or a completely ridiculous waste of a vintage chassis depends entirely on your blood-alcohol content.