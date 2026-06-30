Ford used a 800-pound bear to test its new truck tech

Ford has officially run out of PowerPoint slides. Instead of drowning journalists in soul-crushing bar charts and corporate jargon to launch the new security package for the F-150 Platinum, the Blue Oval went full Hollywood. They hired Tag, an 800-pound Kodiak bear, to violently assault a luxury truck.

The goal of this controlled destruction was to showcase Ford’s latest high-tech security ecosystem. As Tag mauled the F-150, the vehicle’s cabin sensors fired up, flagging unexpected door openings and sudden shifts in weight. For the modern, anxious truck owner, this software package promises ultimate peace of mind: it beams live video feeds straight to a smartphone app, uploads break-in footage directly to the cloud for insurance adjustments, and deploys an ignition-lock mechanism to freeze the powertrain. There is even a 24/7 emergency hotline ready to patch you through to local law enforcement.

It is a fantastic piece of viral marketing, but automotive industry analysts are already raining on Dearborn’s parade. Let’s be real: twenty-first-century car thieves aren’t operating with claws and raw muscle. Today’s sophisticated crime syndicates are stealing vehicles using signal relay attacks, key fob cloning, and wireless frequency hacking. A bear-proof truck does absolutely nothing to stop a teenager with an antenna and a laptop.

Then comes the true corporate catch. To even access these dystopian-defense features, owners must sign away their lives to Ford’s connected subscription ecosystem. This means constantly feeding the Detroit giant a steady stream of geolocation data and personal information. Critics are rightfully calling out the move, noting that while the anti-theft tech could easily operate locally and privately, it’s being packaged as a Trojan horse to harvest sensitive data that manufacturers can later monetize or sell to corporate partners.

At least Tag the bear delivered on his contract. He showcased impeccable on-camera professionalism, wrecked a luxury pickup on cue, and went home having thoroughly earned his weight in fresh salmon. If only Ford’s cybersecurity division was half as effective as Tag’s PR agent.