Ford Q2 U.S. sales decline despite strong growth for Bronco and Maverick Hybrid

Ford closed the second quarter of 2026 in the United States with 549,200 vehicles registered, down 10.3%. However, the overall figure hides a more complex picture, as higher-margin segments continued to grow while total volumes suffered from production constraints on the F-150 and the phase-out of some models. A sharp reduction in daily rental sales also weighed on the result. Ford pointed out that, excluding product transitions and assuming stable rental volumes, the quarter would have shown estimated growth of 0.5%.

Ford drops 10.3% in the U.S. as F-150 constraints weigh on Q2 sales

The first half ended with 1,006,515 vehicles sold, while Ford’s retail share reached 12.3% in June, up 0.2 percentage points. The F-Series surpassed 357,000 units in the first six months of the year and kept its title as the best-selling pickup in the United States, with a lead of more than 80,000 units over the Chevrolet Silverado. The F-150 Hybrid also confirmed its leadership among full-size hybrid trucks with 24,596 deliveries.

While traditional pickups faced production constraints, the segments where Ford has invested most heavily in recent years moved in the opposite direction. Bronco, Explorer and Expedition grew by a combined 10.1%, giving this group of models its best first half in 25 years. Bronco posted a record second quarter with 45,739 registrations, beating Jeep Wrangler during the period, while Explorer reached 126,925 units in the first half.

The Maverick Hybrid also set a new quarterly record with 29,457 units sold between April and June, up 19.3%. It reached 46,507 units in the first half and confirmed its position as the best-selling hybrid pickup in the United States. Ford’s off-road versions, including Bronco, Raptor, Tremor and FX4, accounted for 23.9% of the overall mix with 240,634 units and grew by 6.5%. Raptor sales rose 21.4%, while the Tremor family more than doubled its volumes compared with the previous year.

In the commercial sector, Ford confirmed its leadership in the United States with 576,288 trucks and vans sold in the first half. Transit supported that result with 78,925 units, remaining the country’s best-selling van, while Ford Pro surpassed 900,000 active software subscriptions.

The second half of 2026 will show whether improved F-150 availability and the strength of Ford’s growing segments can offset a first half shaped by production constraints and product transitions.