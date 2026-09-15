Fiat’s next SUVs could become key models for Stellantis and Chrysler

The option of choosing a seven-seat Fiat could become one of the biggest additions to the lineup with the upcoming Grizzly, the SUV that will join the Grande Panda alongside the sportier Grizzly Fastback. Both models will be larger than Fiat’s small crossover, but they will target different needs. The Grizzly will focus on passenger and cargo space, while the Fastback will use a more sloping rear design, a formula Fiat already offers in Brazil.

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Fiat Grizzly family grows in importance as Chrysler Arrow plans emerge

Fiat plans to unveil both models at the Paris Motor Show in October, following earlier social media teasers and appearances in Turin. A possible third row of seats remains one of the details still awaiting confirmation, along with the full specifications of the lineup. Fiat will likely reveal much more during the Paris event.

The Grande Panda reached the European market first and recorded 40,619 registrations during the first half of 2026, compared with just 3,748 during the same period in 2025. That rapid increase reflects the model’s wider commercial rollout and also matters for the future Grizzly family because all three vehicles share the Smart Car platform.

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Stellantis developed the architecture from CMP and also uses it for the Citroën C3, C3 Aircross and Opel Frontera. Analyst Felipe Munoz examined their results and highlighted how Stellantis continues to spread common components across vehicles from different brands and market segments.

The Citroën C3 alone recorded 81,524 registrations during the first six months of the year, remaining the best-selling of these four models despite falling from 95,895 units a year earlier. The C3 Aircross reached 54,776 units, while the Frontera recorded 44,023. Add the Grande Panda and the European total reaches 220,942 vehicles, almost 79 percent more than the 123,518 units registered during the first half of 2025.

Brazil paints a less positive picture. There, the Smart Car platform underpins the Citroën C3, Aircross and Basalt, which combined for 16,391 sales over the same period, down 14 percent. Stellantis plans to expand the family with the future Fiat Argo X, followed later by the Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback.

Sharing the same platform allows Stellantis to spread development and industrial costs across a much larger production base. Europe will get two Fiat SUVs larger than the Grande Panda, while in Brazil the Grizzly Fastback should continue the approach of the current Fastback in a segment where Fiat already has an established presence.

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The two models could later provide the basis for two new Chrysler vehicles, the Arrow and Arrow Cross, with prices expected to start around $25,000. That would make the Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback important not only for Fiat, but for Stellantis as a whole.