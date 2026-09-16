Fiat Topolino reaches 50 mph with help from 500 MADNESS

A Fiat Topolino capable of approaching 50 mph is the latest proposal from MADNESS Autoworks, the US company also known as 500 MADNESS. The tuner sells a replacement control unit that, according to its own figures, increases output by 75 percent and allows the tiny EV to travel far beyond the speed of the US-spec model.

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Fiat Topolino hits 50 mph with $1,200 MAXPower upgrade

The product is called the MAXPower VCU and costs $1,199.99. MADNESS markets it strictly for off-road and track use rather than as a street-legal upgrade that turns the Topolino into a faster road car.

The US version used as the baseline has a 19-mph speed limit. That specification differs slightly from the Topolino sold in Italy, where Fiat quotes a 28-mph top speed, a 6-kW electric motor and up to 47 miles of range from its 5.4-kWh battery. The American performance figures should therefore remain separate from those of the European quadricycle.

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According to MADNESS, the new control unit raises output from roughly 8 to 14 hp, while torque increases to about 32 lb-ft. The company says the upgrade does more than remove the original speed restriction, as it also delivers noticeably quicker acceleration.

Under the conditions described by MADNESS, the modified Topolino generally reaches between 37 and 50 mph, with a best result of around 51 mph during favorable testing. The company does not guarantee those figures for every vehicle. Battery charge and temperature can affect performance, along with passenger weight and road conditions.

The conversion uses a separate, preconfigured electronic unit that replaces the factory controller. Owners therefore do not need to rewrite the original software, and they can keep the stock unit and reinstall it later to return the Topolino to its original configuration.

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MADNESS also claims that energy consumption can remain close to stock levels during mixed driving. Frequent use of the extra power and sustained higher speeds, however, will reduce range. No independent testing currently shows exactly how much range changes under different driving conditions.

The MAXPower VCU also differs from the official Fiat upgrade announced for the US market, which raises the Topolino’s maximum speed to 25 mph. Fiat developed that update as part of its planned LSV conversion program, while the MADNESS solution remains an aftermarket modification with much higher performance and a different intended use.