Fiat Strada surpasses Volkswagen Polo and regains leadership in Brazil in May 2024

Fiat Strada regains leadership in the Brazilian auto market after the first half of May. Fiat has managed to bring its pickup back to the top, this time with a good advantage. In the first half of May, 5,559 units were registered, compared to 4,695 for the Volkswagen Polo, which is in second place in the ranking. In fifth place overall, we find another model from the Italian automaker: Fiat Mobi. The city car obtained a total of 2,882 registrations in May.

Considering the first almost 6 months of the year, Fiat Strada has obtained 43,636 registrations. With this result, the car from the Italian automaker is in second place in the ranking of the best-selling cars in the country, behind the Volkswagen Polo, which has obtained a total of 44,392 registrations so far in 2024. Since the beginning of the year, in the overall ranking of the best-selling cars, we also find two other Fiat cars in fifth and sixth place, respectively: Mobi and Argo.

Fiat confirms itself as the leading automaker in what is the most important car market in South America. The Italian automaker confirms its first place with 161,479 vehicles registered in Brazil and a market share of 20.92 percent. Fiat Strada has been the best-selling car in Brazil for years, but this year it is facing fierce competition, especially from the Volkswagen Polo. The two cars have been very close in terms of sales since the beginning of the year.

Fiat therefore confirms itself as the real driving force of Stellantis in Brazil thanks to a very varied range of cars that allows it to meet the needs of many customers. We recall that in addition to the cars mentioned, there are also the Fastback and Pulse SUVs, the Toro and Titano pickups, and in the future, the arrival of the new Fiat Panda is also expected, which in South America could have a different name.