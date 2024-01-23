Fiat Pulse surpasses 100,000 units sold in Brazil

In October 2021, the Fiat Pulse launched in the Brazilian market, aiming to further expand Fiat’s market share. This move completed the brand’s product range and positioned it in the country’s fastest-growing segment – SUVs. Excelling in its mission, the vehicle recently achieved and surpassed the milestone of 100,000 units sold in Brazil. Additionally, it is exported to 12 Latin American countries.

Fiat Pulse: the SUV developed and produced in Betim boosts Fiat’s growth in its sector

With its modern design, efficient performance, and advanced technology, the Fiat Pulse quickly won over consumers and became one of the best-selling B-SUVs in its category. Alongside the Fiat Fastback, it significantly boosted Fiat’s sales in the category last year. In 2023, the brand clinched third place in the SUV market, capturing an 11 percent segment share with over 86,000 units sold, marking a 43 percent increase from the previous year.

As the first SUV developed and produced at the Betim Automotive Hub (MG), Fiat Pulse embodies innovation. It premiered the turbo 200 Flex engine, the country’s most powerful and highest-performing in terms of power, fuel efficiency, and torque. This engine won the ‘Engine of the Year under 2.0’ award from Autoesporte magazine, the oldest and most prestigious automotive award in Brazil.

Since its launch, this model has continually evolved. The 2023 range, along with the Toro, introduced the brand’s new Sound Design, offering a novel sonic experience that enhances driving pleasure. The 2024 range introduced a special S-Design series, adding even more sophistication. The S-Design model stands out immediately with darkened finishes on details like the Fiat logo, skid plate, 16” wheels, and interior. The package also includes features usually reserved for top-range versions, such as a 10.1” multimedia center with integrated GPS navigation, wireless charger, keyless Entry’nGo, rear parking sensor, and a reverse camera.