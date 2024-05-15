Fiat Titano: the new pickup records poor sales in Brazil, but there’s a reason

Launched in Brazil in the second half of March, the new Fiat Titano pickup truck arrived on the Brazilian market as the first medium-sized pickup from the Italian brand. However, the first units of the model began arriving at dealerships only sometime later, more precisely at the end of April.

Despite 1,600 orders, Fiat Titano has registered very few registrations

Meanwhile, something strange happened: according to Fenabrave, Fiat Titano sold only 93 units since its launch, a truly meager result that draws attention. If we take only the month of April, for example, the new Fiat pickup registered only 43 vehicles. In reality, behind these low numbers, there is a reason. The vehicle has already been ordered in 1,600 units, but these simply do not arrive at dealerships and cannot be delivered to customers, and the blame lies with the Ibama strike, the organization that issues environmental certificates for vehicles imported into Brazil. It should be noted that the model is produced in Uruguay and imported to Brazil.

The strike has been going on since the beginning of the year and has hit several manufacturers, with Ibama working at a slow pace while negotiating for better wages and working conditions. Nearly 50,000 vehicles are reportedly stuck in Brazilian ports, awaiting the environmental certificate that allows them to enter the country. Information obtained from the AutoIndústria website reveals that Fiat already has 1,600 orders placed by dealers. If all of them had been registered in April, Fiat Titano would have placed 4th, surpassing models such as the Mitsubishi L200 Triton, Nissan Frontier, and Volkswagen Amarok. It would still have been well below the Ford Ranger, the 3rd best seller, which sold 2,382 units.

According to the Fiat website, Stellantis does not provide delivery forecasts due to the situation and, therefore, runs the risk of losing orders for the pickup assembled in Uruguay. The manufacturer informs that it is monitoring the situation to minimize the impact caused to dealers and consumers.