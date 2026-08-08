Fiat prepares for a crucial 2027 with a new lineup and US expansion

Some of Fiat’s most important new products could reach American showrooms without wearing a Fiat badge. The Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback unveiled in June are expected to provide the foundation for two upcoming Chrysler crossovers, reportedly called Arrow and Arrow Cross. According to reports, Stellantis showed the vehicles behind closed doors at its May 21 Investor Day with Chrysler-specific styling. The sleeker Grizzly Fastback would become the Arrow, while the boxier Grizzly would form the basis of the Arrow Cross.

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Fiat’s new Grizzly SUVs could reach America with Chrysler badges

That matters because Chrysler currently operates as essentially a minivan-only brand after ending production of the 300. Stellantis plans to rebuild the lineup with three crossovers positioned below the Pacifica. The company has officially confirmed that two smaller models will use proven European platforms and target the $25,000-to-$35,000 segment, with starting prices below $30,000.

The Fiat Grizzly models use Stellantis’ Smart Car architecture, which also underpins vehicles such as the Grande Panda. The upright Grizzly measures about 173 inches long, while the Grizzly Fastback stretches to roughly 177 inches. Fiat will offer gasoline, mild-hybrid and fully electric powertrains, with output reaching 145 hp depending on the version and market.

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The cabin can feature a 12.3-inch infotainment display, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and Level 2 driver-assistance technology. Stellantis has not detailed how closely the Chrysler versions will follow those specifications or which powertrains will reach North America.

The upcoming models should also receive more than different badges. Stellantis wants greater separation between related vehicles, with Chrysler expected to adopt unique exterior details, interiors and other brand-specific elements. That approach could help avoid the close visual and mechanical relationship seen with previous shared products such as the Alfa Romeo Tonale and Dodge Hornet.

Fiat plans to launch the Grizzly family in key markets beginning in late 2026, while the Chrysler derivatives are expected to follow later. According to current rumors, they could arrive for the 2028 model year, but Stellantis has not announced a North American launch date.

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Fiat itself remains a marginal player in the United States. The 500e remains its only conventional passenger model, while the Grande Panda, Pandina and 500 Hybrid have no confirmed US launch plans.

The same global-sharing strategy will extend to Ram. Stellantis has confirmed plans for a new compact pickup for North America related to the Rampage currently sold in South America, although the company has not announced its launch date.

The strategy reflects the broader FaSTLAne 2030 plan. Fiat now sits alongside Jeep, Ram and Peugeot as one of Stellantis’ four global priority brands. Chrysler, meanwhile, will operate as a regional brand that can adapt global platforms and technologies specifically for North American customers.