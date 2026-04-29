Fiat 500e 2026 arrives in the U.S.: here’s what’s new

Fiat will bring the updated 500e to U.S. dealerships in summer 2026. The refreshed city car uses a 42 kWh battery that provides an estimated range of around 240 km / 149 mph and powers an electric motor producing 117 hp and 220 Nm of torque. That setup allows the 500e to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.5 seconds. Weight stays just above 1,360 kg, placing the city car among the lightest EVs currently available on the market. This helps make it especially suited to urban mobility, where one-pedal driving and regenerative braking allow drivers to slow down and recover energy simply by modulating the accelerator.

The color range gains Miami Sunset, which joins existing shades including Rose Gold, Tennis Ball, Tuxedo Black, Marine Layer Mist, Ocean Green, Glacier White and Red by (RED). The exterior keeps the compact proportions and character of the 500, reinterpreted in a modern way through front and rear LED lights, aerodynamic electronically operated door handles, gloss black mirror caps and 17-inch diamond-cut wheels. For 2026, the Pop trim introduces a body-colored dashboard, while the Icona version offers a pearl-colored dashboard as standard, regardless of the exterior paint selected.

The cabin picks up several elements from the original 1957 model, from the dashboard insert to the rounded instrument cluster and two-spoke steering wheel. It also includes references to the city of Turin, such as the skyline reproduced on the wireless charging pad and the Mole Antonelliana engraved in the rear lights alongside the “Made in Turin” inscription. The technology package includes a 10.25-inch central screen with the Uconnect 5 system, paired with a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. Redesigned seats offer six-way adjustment for the driver and four-way adjustment for the front passenger. On entry, the car welcomes occupants with a digital melody, while the AVAS system alerts pedestrians through “The Sound of 500,” a composition by Flavio Ibba and Marco Gualdi.

For charging, the 500e accepts up to 85 kW in direct current, allowing a 0 to 80% charge in around 35 minutes and the recovery of about 50 km of range in just five minutes from a fast charger. With an 11 kW Level 2 wall box, a full charge takes around six hours. The standard equipment also includes a 1.3 kW Level 1 charger with a 110 V household plug. Owners of 2024-2026 models can also access Tesla V3 and V4 Superchargers through a Stellantis-approved NACS-CCS1 adapter, available from certified dealers and Mopar, while managing public charging sessions through the Free2move Charge app.

Safety equipment includes automatic emergency braking, pedestrian warning and lane keeping assistance, while the options list includes a JBL audio system mastered by Maestro Andrea Bocelli. Cabin preconditioning through the Connected Services app also allows owners to set the interior temperature before departure without affecting battery charge when the car remains plugged in.