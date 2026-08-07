Alfa Romeo Tonale gets updated in Australia with more power, tech and a striking Sport Speciale

The Alfa Romeo Tonale enters its Series 3 phase in Australia with updates to its styling, interior and chassis, while the powertrain lineup remains limited to two electrified options. Alfa Romeo has also simplified the range around the Veloce trim, joined by the more distinctive Sport Speciale special edition.

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Alfa Romeo Tonale gets a sharper look and new Sport Speciale in Australia

The Tonale Ibrida combines a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with a 48-volt hybrid system and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Total output remains 128 kW, or approximately 172 hp. The Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 uses a 1.3-liter turbo engine and rear-mounted electric motor to produce 198 kW, or about 266 hp, while a six-speed automatic transmission and electrified all-wheel drive handle power delivery. Its 15.5-kWh battery provides up to 37 miles of electric range under the WLTP cycle.

Alfa Romeo has refined the hybrid control software to deliver quicker responses and smoother transitions between gasoline and electric propulsion. Wider front and rear tracks should also reduce body roll and understeer, while the Tonale retains independent MacPherson suspension at both ends, a quick 13.6:1 steering ratio and Dual Stage Valve electronic dampers. Brembo brakes with four-piston front calipers complete the chassis package.

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Styling changes begin with a new three-dimensional concave Alfa Romeo shield inspired by the 33 Stradale. Revised lower intakes, a wider-looking Trilobo design and a shorter front overhang give the SUV a more aggressive appearance. New 19-inch wheels join Brera Red and Monza Green exterior colors, while the Sport Speciale adds an exclusive Ocra Yellow finish.

Inside, Alfa Romeo has redesigned the center console and replaced the previous shifter with a rotary selector, freeing up space and creating a cleaner layout. Large aluminum paddle shifters remain mounted to the steering column, while buyers can now choose red leather upholstery.

Veloce models gain equipment that previously belonged to the optional Lusso Pack. Perforated leather front seats now include power adjustment, heating and ventilation, while a heated steering wheel also comes standard.

The Sport Speciale focuses on styling and equipment rather than extra performance. It adds a gloss-black body kit, ice-grey accents, 20-inch two-tone Fori wheels and black brake calipers with white lettering. Inside, Alcantara upholstery joins a Harman Kardon audio system, unique ambient lighting and a sunroof. Alfa Romeo offers the Tonale Sport Speciale only with the 172-hp Ibrida powertrain.