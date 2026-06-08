2027 Chrysler Arrow Cross could become a key model in the brand’s US revival

Chrysler has spent years in an unusual position for a brand with its history, because its line-up has effectively shrunk to just the Pacifica. That is too limited a presence to justify the weight of such a historic name in the US market. The response should come from expansion into new segments, and one of the most discussed bets carries the name Arrow Cross, a crossover that Brazilian digital designer Kleber Silva has tried to interpret in an unofficial render.

Chrysler Arrow Cross render imagines the crossover that could support the brand’s North American revival

To imagine the future model, the creator did not start from a typically North American vehicle. Instead, he chose the Peugeot 5008, a European seven-seat SUV designed for families and customers looking for plenty of interior space. The real base, however, should be different, because according to current rumours, the Arrow Cross is expected to be based on the Fiat Grizzly, the future global C-segment model within the group. That points clearly toward a compact, roomy crossover with a more accessible price than traditional large American SUVs.

On the body of the European donor model, the designer has grafted a styling language much closer to Chrysler’s recent direction. The front end strongly recalls the updated Pacifica, with a modern lighting signature and sharper details, while the rear has been revised to create a more American identity and move further away from the world of minivans. The cabin, by contrast, remains very close to the original donor model, suggesting that the reinterpretation focuses mainly on what can be seen from the outside.

The idea of a Chrysler built on European underpinnings does not come as a surprise, because Stellantis has repeatedly said it wants to use its platforms on a global scale in order to speed up development and contain costs. An Arrow Cross based on the same architecture as the Grizzly would provide faster execution, production synergies and shorter time to market, all of which are becoming increasingly important in an industry that struggles to support the full cost of developing brand-new models from scratch for every marque.

There is, however, a major obstacle on that path: identity. For Chrysler enthusiasts, the risk of ending up with a vehicle perceived as a rebadged Peugeot or Fiat would be the worst possible way to restart, especially in a market where emotional attachment to the brand still matters enormously. The Arrow Cross will therefore need to find a balance between industrial efficiency and visual personality, making use of the group’s vast parts bank without looking like a simple restyling exercise.

KDesign AG’s render remains an independent interpretation, but it helps frame expectations around a model that will need to speak the language of Detroit, even if it is built on European roots. A rendering also shows what the SUV-coupe variant might look like.