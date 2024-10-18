Fiat Panda Fastback, exclusive previews of final design?

The Italian Fiat brand continues to innovate and surprise all the time. After the excellent success that the Grande Panda has achieved, now a model is also on the way that could definitely attract attention, namely the Fiat Panda Fastback. This is a coupe SUV that is currently expected in the year 2026 and will be positioned directly within the C-segment, with attractive design features and both hybrid and electric powertrains. There is currently no confirmation of its possible styling, but now a speculation of the possible styling seems to have come very close to what the design of the upcoming car might be.

Fastback valuable within the market for Fiat

The Fiat Fastback is set to be a very important model for the Italian manufacturer, which could certainly benefit greatly from its presence within the range. In fact, the features with which it will enter the market could be attractive to many new and potential customers. As far as the European market is concerned, the new model will replace the Fiat Tipo, while in South America it will replace the current Fastback, thus becoming globally present. As for its styling, so far we have only talked about possible speculation that occurred through renders and teasers, but that has not received any confirmation from Fiat.

The new Fiat Panda Fastback will be the third model in the new panda range, which made its recent debut on July 11, with the Grande Panda, and the new Multipla coming in 2025. The Fastback, as anticipated, will be coming by the end of the year 2026. The car comes with fairly compact measurements, about 4.35 meters long is will be created through the use of Smart’s platform of Stellantis. Therefore, aesthetically it should look quite similar to cars such as Fiat Grande Panda and Multipla, that is, those that will precede it on the market.

Last styling guess, particularly close to the real thing

Just like the two cars that will precede the Fastback, namely the Grande Panda and new Multipla, the latest to come to market should also arrive in one hundred percent hybrid and electric versions. The first one, i.e., the hybrid should arrive as the entry level of the model, although both cars should be offered to consumers with particularly affordable prices, in order to compete strongly with rivals in the segment. Going back to talking about the styling, we can say that the latest render we are talking about, may come particularly close to what the car will really look like.

The latest creation belongs to the digital creator we are called Kleber Silva, a famous designer. Silva based himself on the teaser images that have emerged to date in reference also to what the brand’s executives have previously stated. Just based on this, the designer tried to reproduce as best he could what the car might look like on the market in the coming years. Of course, once again these lines have not been fully confirmed, so we will still have to wait for more confirmation from the manufacturer to be able to define precisely what will be the new styling of the Fiat Panda Fastback that we will see in 2026.