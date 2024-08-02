The new Fiat era: Panda, Multipla and Fastback on the same platform

With appealing design and amazing performance, new Grande Panda is just the beginning. Soon Multipla and Fastback will arrive to offer a full range of electrified vehicles.

Fiat Grande Panda, Multipla and Fastback are united by the same platform and common features

Fiat is further improving its car offerings with a new group of models that share a common characteristic base and an innovative approach to mobility. At the center of this commercial project is the new Fiat Grande Panda, which was unveiled in July 2024. This vehicle will follow a series of vehicles ranging from crossovers to station wagons and even more specialized models such as pickups and motorhomes.

A new Fiat Grande Panda, Multipla and Fastback all will be built on Stellantis‘ versatile Small Electric Vehicle (SEV) platform, which has already been used to great success on models such as the Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross. This choice gives the manufacturer the opportunity to ensure a solid and flexible base, thus allowing the company to be able to offer a wide range of vehicles all with features and dimensions that differ from each other, while still managing to maintain a strong stylistic and technological link.

Although sharing the platform might suggest similar cars, in reality each model will have a design that can stand out from the others and is designed to succeed in meeting the needs of specific customers. The Multipla, for example, will be confirmed in the market as a spacious and versatile vehicle, which as we know is ideal for families, while the Fastback will provide a more sporty and dynamic look.

Fiat: new range focuses on sustainability

Also making the new Fiat range even more unique will be the powertrain. All the models to be released, for they will be available on the market with both hybrid and electric powertrains, a work that comes to fruition with the manufacturer’s commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency. Moreover, prices will be particularly competitive so that these cars with very interesting technologies can be made accessible to an increasing number of people.

The new Fiat range’s production will be distributed in several European plants. For example, the Grande Panda will be made in Serbia, while the Multipla will be produced in Morocco. As for where the Fastback will be produced, however, this has not yet been officially announced by Fiat.

With a series of vehicles and engines like the ones we have just talked about, Fiat will certainly be a big player in the European car market but also globally. As we know, the company is continuing to work hard to quickly achieve a satisfactory level of low-emission mobility.