New Fiat Grande Panda: fresh design details revealed

The Fiat Grande Panda is preparing to arrive at dealerships, although some rumors suggest there might be a delay in the start of production for both the electric and hybrid versions. Stellantis commented on the rumors, saying that “everything is proceeding according to plan.” Production was initially scheduled to begin in October but might be pushed back to December, according to the rumors. Meanwhile, the B-SUV has been spotted on the streets during final testing before its official debut.

Fiat Grande Panda: recent spy photos reveal new details of the B-SUV

The spy photos, published by Walter Vayr, show some new details of the model. Previous photos, released a few weeks ago, showed the top-of-the-line electric version with the “Panda” lettering in a contrasting color to the rest of the bodywork. Thanks to the new images, it’s possible to notice that this lettering is in relief and appears to be, in all respects, a bumper guard. Certainly, its usefulness might leave something to be desired. Perhaps it would have been better to have a strip and leave the “Panda” lettering carved inside, thus providing greater protection to the doors from potential minor impacts.

At the moment, it’s not clear whether this is an optional feature or, as mentioned earlier, a detail that’s part of the top-of-the-line version of the Grande Panda. In any case, the effect is very interesting and makes the vehicle’s look more appealing. It’s also unclear when the remaining details of the B-SUV will be revealed, such as the prices of different versions. However, it shouldn’t be long now.

With Fiat’s sales increasingly declining, which has also affected the brand’s sales queen, the Panda, the B-SUV becomes crucial in this regard. Fiat Grande Panda will have the task of reviving the brand’s sales, which are increasingly struggling due to the withdrawal of the 500 Hybrid from the market (set to return in 2026) and the flop of the Fiat 500e. In recent days, there has also been discussion about the incident involving the explosion of an electric city car specimen, which wasn’t even charging at the time.