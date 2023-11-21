Will the new Multipla be Fiat’s market breakthrough?

In 2024, Fiat will unveil the new Fiat Panda, but according to some, the real trump card for further growth of the Turin-based automaker in the European market will be another model. We are referring to the vehicle set to be released in 2025, currently nicknamed Fiat Multipla, although it is not yet 100% certain that this car will ultimately be named so. Regardless of the name, it will be a crossover positioned between the B and C segments, approximately 4.3 meters long, featuring square shapes. According to rumors, it might also be offered as a 7-seater and will share many similarities with the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross.

Fiat’s ace in the hole could be the new Fiat Multipla

The new Fiat Multipla will be a square-shaped crossover belonging to the same family as the new Fiat Panda, with a very similar design but with more elongated forms. The two cars will differ by about 30 cm in length. This car will be produced in Kenitra, Morocco, on the new electric platform of Stellantis. The car is expected to have at least one hybrid version as the entry-level. Similar to the new Panda, it will offer an interestingly high-quality price ratio and face very few competitors in the market. Furthermore, compared to the Panda, the car will have another characteristic: spacious interiors and a generous cargo capacity, making it particularly suitable for large families and those in need of ample space in their vehicles.

However, the new Fiat Multipla may not be Fiat‘s flagship. There are rumors of another model, this time belonging to the 500 range, which could complete Fiat’s lineup, already including the 500, Topolino, 600, and the old Panda confirmed until 2026. Finally, it’s worth noting that the Fiat 500X and Tipo will cease production by the end of 2025.