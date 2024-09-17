Fiat Grande Panda: it could also revolutionize the market in South America

Fiat Grande Panda, of which a new, never-before-seen electric version has been spotted, will debut not only in the United States but also in the Brazilian market, currently probably one of the most successful for Stellantis. At the moment, it’s unclear what this car will be called in this market, as it could be different from other countries. According to the latest rumors, it could be called Fiat Argo or Fiat Uno. Its debut in South America is scheduled for 2026.

Fiat Grande Panda could revolutionize the Brazilian market, one of the most important for Stellantis

Designed on the Stellantis group’s STLA Smart platform, the Fiat Grande Panda promises to be a milestone in terms of innovation and energy efficiency for the entire South American auto market. In Brazil, the car will be equipped with 1.0 and 1.3 Firefly engines, familiar to users of the Fiat Argo hatchback which it should replace, as well as a turbo option with mild hybrid technology, ensuring good performance levels.

The journey of the Fiat Uno in Brazil is a trip through the country’s automotive history. Present on the roads from 1984 to 2021, the Uno was one of the most appreciated and affordable vehicles for several generations. After a brief pause, the Uno will return as Fiat Grande Panda to win the hearts of Brazilians once again and not only. The car will also be marketed in Argentina and other main markets of Stellantis’ Italian brand.

For South America, Fiat Grande Panda will be produced in Brazil at the Stellantis plant in Betim, where other brand cars are also produced, including the Fiat Strada pickup, the Mobi city car, and the Fastback and Pulse SUVs. Regarding the United States, only the electric version might arrive, although the decline in electric vehicle sales could make the automotive group change its mind. Stellantis aims to increase sales in North America, which have been recently declining significantly. However, judging by the sales of Fiat 500e, Stellantis’ electric vehicles are not in high demand in this market at the moment.