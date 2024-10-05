Fiat Fastback: new renders preview global SUV coupe for 2026

With the Fiat 500 Hybrid out of the game, the 500e struggling both in Europe and the United States, and the Panda, after months of leading the rankings, starting to struggle, so much so that production adjustments are being made, the car manufacturer is betting everything on new upcoming models. Among these is the Fiat Grande Panda which, according to the latest rumors, has had its production postponed due to declining demand for electric cars. There were also reportedly some problems with the hybrid version, but Stellantis clarifies that “everything is proceeding according to plan”. In Fiat‘s new range, however, there won’t be just the Grande Panda, but also the new Multipla and Fastback. Regarding the latter, new renders are trying to anticipate what it will look like.

Fiat Fastback: here’s what the new coupe SUV coming in 2026 might look like

Both models were “seen” during the presentation of the Grande Panda on July 11th. However, they were covered with pixels to hide their design. This suggests that the vehicles are ready. Next year it will be the Multipla‘s turn, followed by the Fastback in 2026. At the moment, the model bearing this name is only sold in South America, but with the arrival of the new generation, it will also land in Europe.

The brand’s coupe SUV will boast an attractive design, adopting the modern traits introduced with the Grande Panda, but it will be slightly larger than the model in question, as it will exceed, albeit slightly, four meters in length.

At the moment, there isn’t much information about it, but it should be marketed in hybrid and electric versions. The first should have a 1.2-liter three-cylinder mild hybrid engine under the hood, producing 100 and 130 HP, both with automatic transmission. The electric version should come to market in a 113 HP version with a range of up to 330 km on a single charge. Will Fiat, with these models, be able to boost the brand’s sales? We just have to wait and see.