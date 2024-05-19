Fiat Multipla reborn as SUV to challenge Dacia Duster

After years away, the Fiat Multipla is making a comeback, but this time in a completely new guise: an SUV ready to conquer the market. Abandoning the controversial design of the past, the new Multipla comes with modern lines and a wide range of engines, including a 100% electric version. With a focus on spaciousness and practicality, the New Multipla is a viable and affordable alternative to the queen of the segment, the Dacia Duster.

The New Multipla returns in SUV form ready to challenge the Dacia Duster

The Dacia Duster has a new level rival to fear: the revamped Fiat Multipla. It is the minivan that made such a splash in the 1990s. Now, after some time it is about to return in an SUV version, ready to win back the hearts of families by focusing firmly on its spaciousness and fully modernized design.

The square lines and sharp edges have been completely changed. In fact, the new Multipla presents itself to the public with a softer, more sinuous look, with slim headlights that have been connected by a light strip that gives light to a panel instead of the classic grille. But the real novelty is under the skin of the car. The Multipla has been transformed into a full-fledged SUV, but without abandoning its main feature, namely its ample interior space. No more six seats, now the vehicle comes with the ability to accommodate up to seven people, a large extended family with the addition of a few friends in maximum comfort.

After several years of absence, the Fiat Multipla is now preparing to make a strong comeback. This time it comes as an SUV ready to challenge the queen of the segment, the Dacia Duster. The new Multipla aims to replace the spirit of the Tipo, whose career is now coming to an end after eight highly successful years. Indeed, recall that the Tipo sold nearly 700,000 units in the 40 countries of the world where it was offered, staggering numbers. The new Multipla will be produced in the Kenitra plant in Morocco, belonging to Stellantis, and will focus everything on practicality, convenience and style.

A very modern and particularly versatile design characterizes the new SUV, with a length of about 4.4 meters similar to the Citroen C3 Aircross. Its shapes and lines, on the other hand, echo those of the new Panda, which was unveiled in July 2024. The car will be available in gasoline, diesel and 100 percent electric versions. The new Multipla will have an affordable price, a great goal of Fiat to be able to offer a cheaper alternative to the current Dacia Duster. The goal will be pursued thanks in part to the platform shared with Stellantis smart cars, which will allow for maximum cost optimization.

Poised to spark discussion, the new Multipla represents a radical change from how many remember it in the past. Its unmistakable design of course will not fail to arouse mixed opinions, but the anticipation for the Multipla’s return is nonetheless running high. We are sure to find out more details about prices, engines and marketing date in the coming months.