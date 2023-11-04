Fiat Tipo pulled out from UK market

The Fiat Tipo is exiting the stage in the United Kingdom after seven years, as part of a radical restructuring of the Fiat lineup. The sedan and family station wagon will be indirectly replaced by the new electric crossover, the 600e. This leaves the 500 and Panda as the only non-SUV cars of the Italian brand available for sale in the United Kingdom.

Fiat Tipo bids farewell to the United Kingdom: the vehicle will continue to be sold in other countries

The Fiat Tipo was launched in 2016 as an affordable competitor to cars like the Ford Focus, Volkswagen Golf, and Renault Megane. In the UK, the Tipo was available in three body variants: a four-door sedan, a five-door hatchback, and a station wagon. The Tipo received an update in 2020, featuring a cosmetic facelift, new engines, and updated infotainment and safety systems. However, the Tipo was never a strong seller in the UK, with only 2,000 units sold in 2020, compared to over 50,000 units of the 500 and 18,000 units of the Panda. The Tipo faced competition from more modern and technologically advanced cars, as well as the growing consumer preference for SUVs and crossovers.

The Italian automaker has decided to cease production of the Fiat Tipo in the UK to focus on launching the new 600e, an electric crossover unveiled on July 4th and set to become the flagship model in the Fiat lineup for the time being. The 600e will compete with cars like the Hyundai Kona Electric, Kia Soul EV, and Peugeot e-2008. It comes equipped with a 54 kWh battery, allowing it to travel up to 400 km on a single charge.

Fiat has declared its strategy to become a fully electric brand by 2030, offering affordable and sustainable vehicles to its customers. It’s worth noting that after unveiling the new Fiat Topolino and 600 in 2023, the new Fiat Panda will be presented in 2024, which will transition into a segment C crossover. In 2025, the Fiat 500X will exit the stage, making way for a segment C crossover that may be named the new Fiat Multipla. This vehicle, produced in Kenitra, Morocco, will also serve as the replacement for the Fiat Tipo, with production expected to cease entirely by 2025.