Stellantis may be shifting balance from PSA to FCA with Chrysler’s next SUVs

Since the creation of Stellantis, product development for the former FCA brands in Europe has followed a path that many observers have seen as heavily influenced by PSA heritage. The Fiat Grande Panda shares the Smart Car Platform with the Citroën C3, the Fiat 600 uses the French-derived CMP multi-energy platform, the Topolino is essentially Fiat’s version of the Citroën Ami, and the new Lancia Ypsilon sits on the same base as the Peugeot 208 and Opel Corsa. These were not just commercial similarities, but deep technical connections that gave many the impression of a group where the French side carried greater weight in industrial decisions, at least under Carlos Tavares.

With the new industrial plan led by Antonio Filosa, however, the balance appears to be changing. Stellantis now seems ready to redistribute weight between the two souls of the group, bringing the Fiat-Chrysler axis back into focus without simply returning to the old FCA era.

Stellantis may use Fiat roots to rebuild Chrysler in the US

Chrysler offers the most interesting case. For years, the American brand remained on the margins, with a range reduced almost entirely to the Pacifica after the 300 left production at the end of 2023. According to the latest reports, the future Chrysler Arrow and Arrow Cross could have technical links with the new Fiat Grizzly and Grizzly Fastback, two models designed to strengthen Fiat in the C-segment with compact dimensions, generous interior space and hybrid and electric powertrains.

If Stellantis confirms this direction, the message would carry real weight. Fiat would no longer simply receive platforms developed within the French ecosystem, but would once again serve as a global base for products aimed at other markets too.

This formula is far from the Chrysler 300 that many American enthusiasts still miss, but it responds to a clear industrial need. Chrysler does not need only a symbolic model today. It needs an accessible line-up capable of bringing customers back into dealerships. Arrow and Arrow Cross could represent the first concrete step in that direction, provided Stellantis avoids the trap of a simple rebadge.

In the United States, customers expect a product calibrated around local tastes. For the two crossovers to work, they will need styling, interiors, tuning and positioning consistent with Chrysler’s identity, without looking like Grizzly models with a different logo.

The industrial signal remains important either way. After a phase in which Stellantis seemed to lean strongly towards PSA in the development of European models, the new plan reshapes the balance between the group’s two legacies. And the possibility that Chrysler could restart from Fiat-based models would represent the clearest sign of this change in direction.