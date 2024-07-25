Fiat Grande Panda, production launched in Serbia: here’s when it will arrive

Production of the new Fiat Grande Panda has officially begun at the Stellantis plant in Kragujevac, Serbia. Following the event held at the facility to celebrate the start of production, attended by Group CEO Carlos Tavares, the production lines dedicated to the Grande Panda are now officially operational. However, to see the car on the road, we’ll have to wait until the end of the year, while order books are expected to open in September, along with the publication of official prices.

Fiat Grande Panda, production officially started in Serbia: the brand’s new era begins

Previously, the 500L and Punto, one of the Italian brand’s most iconic models, were produced in the Grande Panda’s home. Now, for the brand and Stellantis Group, a “new era” is beginning, as stated by Carlos Tavares. During the event, the Portuguese manager also discussed Chinese competition, saying that “Stellantis is fierce”, as much as the Eastern manufacturers.

We remind you that the Grande Panda will be a completely different car compared to the past. It measures 3.99 meters in length, 1.57 meters in height, and 1.76 meters in width. Initially, the vehicle will only be available in Europe, but it will later reach other markets, including Africa, the Middle East, and South America. In the latter, the vehicle is expected to use a different name, though it hasn’t been officially announced yet.

As mentioned earlier, prices haven’t been revealed yet, but according to some rumors, they should be around 19,000 euros for the hybrid version and 24,000 euros for the electric one. The new generation of Panda will also inspire new models such as the Multipla and the Fastback, which will arrive on the market in 2025 and 2026 respectively, previews of which we saw during the celebrations of the Italian brand’s 125 years of activity. With production officially started, we can now only wait for news about the opening of orders.