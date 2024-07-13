Fiat CEO teases potential US launch for Grande Panda

On July 11, Fiat celebrated its 125th anniversary by unveiling the new Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani and releasing further details on the new Fiat Grande Panda. The latter is the first vehicle of a “new global family,” as the brand defined it, and is apparently “under study” to be marketed in North America as well.

Fiat‘s intention to transform into a truly global brand by launching vehicles that can work well for all markets is confirmed. Fiat Grande Panda will be sold in at least 3 continents and produced in as many areas of the world. Its presence is certain in North Africa, Europe, and South America. But as we mentioned earlier, the possibility of seeing this car in North America and other areas of the world exists and is concrete.

The Fiat Grande Panda is expected to cost just under 19,000 euros ($20,700) in its hybrid version, while the electric version will not cost more than 24,900 euros ($27,150). The official price list will be communicated when orders open and delivery times for the first units are specified.

For Europe, the Fiat Grande Panda will be produced in Kragujevac, Serbia, while in Latin America the car could change its name to Fiat Argo. The interiors of the new car were also shown for the first time, from which various other vehicles will be derived, including the new Fiat Multipla, the new Fastback, and a pickup that will replace the Strada and will also be sold in Europe. The debut of Fiat Multipla is scheduled for 2025, while Fastback and Strada will arrive on the market during 2026 and 2027. We’ll see if there will be news soon regarding the debut of the Grande Panda in the United States, where the brand currently struggles with sales of its Fiat 500e.