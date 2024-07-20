Fiat Multipla completely transforms: here’s what the 2025 model could look like

After the Fiat Grande Panda, it will be the turn of the new generation Multipla to debut on the market. Its market arrival is expected in 2025 and, just like with the Grande Panda, it will be completely different from the much-criticized yet beloved version of the 90s. Like the Grande Panda, the new Multipla, also known as Giga Panda, will be based on the Smart Car platform, which is also destined to be used for the future Fastback, which we have seen last week during the celebrations of the Italian brand’s 125 years of activity.

Fiat Multipla, the new generation will return in 2025: expectations are very high

In general, the Fiat Multipla should be very similar to the Grande Panda, but with more generous dimensions compared to the B-SUV just announced by the brand. The new generation of Multipla should arrive on the market in 5 and 7-seater versions, thus sharing the same dimensions as the Citroen C3 Aircross and Opel Frontera.

The length should be close to 4.4 meters, thus becoming a C-SUV. As with the Grande Panda, both hybrid and electric versions will be offered and, in all likelihood, the engines will be the same as the Grande Panda. However, the 7-seater version will most likely be electric only, as the battery’s bulk makes it impossible to arrange 7 seats over three rows.

According to Automobile-Magazine, which created a render after seeing the model preview last week, the Multipla will differentiate itself from its German and French twins particularly in terms of colors. The coloration indeed takes inspiration from the Giga Panda concept presented by Fiat a few months ago, while the hood could be in glossy black.

As for the interiors, they will be almost similar to the Grande Panda, except for the third row of seats. The new Multipla will therefore feature a dual 10.5-inch digital screen, a minimalist approach, and plenty of space to store personal items.