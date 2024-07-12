Fiat Giga Panda and Fastback: first teaser images unveiled

Fiat, on the occasion of its 125th anniversary, surprised the public by revealing for the first time the definitive versions of the Fiat Giga Panda and Panda Fastback models, simultaneously with the official presentation of the Fiat Grande Panda. The two new models were featured in a video released by the brand itself, where the design is partially concealed through a blurred effect in the images.

First teaser images of Fiat Giga Panda and Fastback: they will debut in 2025 and 2026 respectively

The new Fiat Giga Panda and Panda Fastback models had already been previewed as concepts in February, but no one expected Fiat to be so quick in “showing” the definitive variants. Both versions, based on the Giga Panda and Panda Fastback prototypes, confirm Fiat’s strategy of developing an entire family of vehicles starting from the Grande Panda.

The Fiat Giga Panda, also known as the new Fiat Multipla, captures attention with its imposing dimensions and a larger body compared to the current crossover. This model will offer much more interior space and a larger trunk capacity. The lines of the model will be faithful to the design of the concept, maintaining the stylistic identity of the Grande Panda. The distinctive features will be the straight and well-defined lines, which will dominate the vehicle’s aesthetics.

The new Panda Fastback will accompany this renewal with a body characterized by more harmonious volumes and a visual identity reinforced by Fiat’s new stylistic language. In the images, despite the blurred effect, the aesthetic and dimensional advancement of the car is noticeable. The headlights will be positioned high on the rear hatch, while the identification plate will be located lower, on the bumper. The illuminated logo, also present on the Giga Panda, will stand out on the front.

The new Fiat Giga Panda and Panda Fastback will adopt the Smart Car platform of the Stellantis group. Hybrid and fully electric versions will be available, following the strategy adopted with the Fiat Grande Panda.