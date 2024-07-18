Fiat Grande Panda: here’s when orders will open

The new generation of Fiat Panda was officially presented on July 11th and is named Grande Panda. The B-SUV draws inspiration in some elements from the first generation of the legendary Panda from the 1980s. The model will debut on the market in hybrid and electric versions, which should have starting prices of 19,000 and 24,000 euros respectively. Now that all the details of the model have been unveiled, except for the prices, many are wondering when orders will begin.

Fiat Grande Panda: will the B-SUV arrive on the roads by the end of the year?

In recent weeks, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic revealed that production at the Stellantis plant in Kragujevac will begin in the second half of July. According to the latest rumors, orders could open starting from September, while the vehicle will arrive in dealerships in autumn. The first deliveries should start by the end of the year or, at the latest, in the first weeks of 2025.

The new Grande Panda will usher in a new era for the brand, which plans to launch a new vehicle on the market every year. The next novelty will be the Fiat Multipla, which will debut in 2025 and will be produced at the Kenitra plant in Morocco, where the Fiat Topolino is also produced. Following that, the next year will see the debut of the Fiat Fastback, which will also arrive in Europe and not just in South America as with the current model. Both vehicles were previewed on the occasion of the brand’s 125th anniversary and the presentation of the Grande Panda.

Fiat Grande Panda is based on the Smart Car platform and mounts an LFP battery that will allow the car to be offered at a competitive price, around 24,000 euros for the electric version. The same platform will also be used for the Multipla and Fastback. All we have to do now is wait for the orders to open to discover the prices of the electric versions and the trim levels.