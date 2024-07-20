New Fiat Fastback: will its design be like this?

The Fiat Grande Panda inaugurates a new range of vehicles that will expand in the coming years. This family will include models such as the Fiat Multipla and the Fastback, previewed last week during the celebrations for the 125th anniversary of the historic Italian brand. The market launch of the new Multipla is scheduled for 2025, while the Fastback will make its debut the following year. Despite the waiting times, the brand has hinted that both models are already ready for production. After last week’s preview, several digital creators are trying to recreate the model’s design.

Fiat Fastback: here’s what the final design of the model could be

Among these is Kleber Silva, who has created a render that could be close to the final design of the vehicle. Like the Fiat Grande Panda, the Fastback will also be based on the Smart Car platform, will have a higher ground clearance, and the rear window will be very slanted. The front will be very similar to the Grande Panda, except for some small details, while the rear will be completely different, with a very wide black strip that houses both the light clusters, which also extend to the sides, and the central Fiat logo.

The brand aims to offer highly competitive prices, with the goal of countering the advance of Chinese manufacturers and Dacia, the latter having record sales in Europe in recent months. It’s not yet clear where the vehicle will be produced, given that the new generation will not only be available in South America, like the current model, but also in Europe. In all likelihood, both hybrid and electric versions will be offered on the market, with engines already seen in the new Grande Panda family.

In 2025, there will be the debut of the new Multipla, which will be larger than the Fiat Grande Panda and will have 5 and 7-seat versions. The new Multipla will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Kenitra, Morocco, also on the Smart Car platform and will be offered at competitive prices.