Fiat 500e arrives in the U.S.: the brand chooses Jennifer Lopez for the commercial

The Fiat 500e is set to make its debut in the United States, and to achieve this, the Italian car manufacturer has decided to create a commercial featuring a pop icon. Fiat and Jennifer Lopez had previously collaborated in 2012 for the promotion of the 500, which, however, did not gain much traction in the United States.

The return of this model, now in an electric version, symbolizes not only a renewed commitment to the EV sector but also a change in strategy for FCA, now part of the Stellantis group. The French group PSA has introduced significant changes in the various FCA brands, as evidenced by the renewal of Lancia with the new Ypsilon, the launch of the Jeep Avenger, and Alfa Romeo with its upcoming B-SUV Milano.

Fiat 500e lands in the United States: the Italian brand once again chooses Jennifer Lopez as the face of the promotional spot

Regarding the new 500e, the model is completely distinct from its American predecessor in both design and technical specifications. Stellantis is highly focused on the US market, selecting Jennifer Lopez as the face of the promotional spot, which also features her new hit “Can’t Get Enough”. The choice of a vertical format for the advertisement underscores a strategy aimed at making an impact on social networks, to capture the attention of a younger audience.

From a technical standpoint, the Fiat 500e for the American market boasts a 42 kWh battery, with an 11 kW AC charging capability, ensuring a range of about 240 km. These features make it an interesting choice for urban markets, though it is not ideal for the vast expanses of the Central American states. The Fiat 500e will be available for order starting March 12, 2024, while the electric RED version, announced last December, will be available in showrooms from the first quarter of 2024. In Europe, the Fiat 500e was the best-selling electric city car in 2023, so it remains to be seen if it will achieve the same success in the United States.