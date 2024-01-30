Alfa Romeo Milano: here’s what its final design could look like

Alfa Romeo recently unveiled the first images of the Milano, an electric B-SUV positioned just below the Tonale in its model portfolio. The published images show the car undergoing tests on the Balocco circuit, revealing its shape despite the body still being covered to conceal details. Based on these images, some designers are trying to envision the final look of the highly anticipated brand’s B-SUV.

Alfa Romeo Milano: here’s what its final look could be

In terms of design, the Milano stands out from other models of the brand. The distinctive triangular radiator grille of the brand is retained, but there is a novelty in the design of the headlights. These feature a layout with three horizontal bars on the top and one on the bottom, diverging from the brand’s traditional identity.

The design also includes two narrow horizontal openings on the sides of the grille, embedded in the bumper. The Alfa Romeo logo is positioned on the hood, accompanied by a generous air intake on the lower part of the bumper, with vertical decorative inserts. The vehicle’s sides display fluid and harmonious lines, typical of Alfa Romeo crossovers, with rear door handles integrated into the pillars and a jagged waistline. The rear of the vehicle features a black insert stretching across the width, integrating a set of rear lights that incorporate three L-shaped elements on each side.

Technically, the Milano is expected to use the CMP platform, the same used for Fiat 600 and Jeep Avenger. Initially introduced as an electric vehicle, it should offer all-wheel drive and also be available in a hybrid variant. The Alfa Romeo crossover range, already including Stelvio and Tonale, is now enriched with the Milano. Stelvio, introduced in 2016, and Tonale, launched in 2022, have already established the brand’s presence in the growing SUV segment.

The Milano will be officially presented on April 10th in Milan, an event emphasizing its connection with the city. Production will take place at the Stellantis plant in Poland, already used for Fiat 600 and Jeep Avenger. Alfa Romeo expects the Milano to significantly contribute to the brand’s total sales, estimating a 40% market share.