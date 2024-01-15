New Lancia Ypsilon appears in Milan during the filming of a commercial

Next month, we will witness the launch of the new Lancia Ypsilon, a model that has already sparked great anticipation among car enthusiasts. Recently, detailed photographs of the car have surfaced, taken in Milan during the filming of a commercial. These images reveal the final design of the new generation, confirming some of the sneak peeks already shared through spy shots and official teasers. Today, further filming is expected near Lake Como, as announced in recent days.

New Lancia Ypsilon was spotted on the streets of Milan during the filming of a commercial

The distinctive feature of the front is the modern grille, which reinterprets the classic Lancia Chalice using an innovative design of 3 LED segments, two horizontal and one vertical, evoking stylistic elements from the Pu+Ra HPE concept. The rear design echoes the legendary Stratos, particularly in the taillights, demonstrating a perfect balance between homage to the past and futuristic vision. The interior details have not been overlooked. A snapshot reveals a cutting-edge cockpit with digital screens and a semi-circular central tray, symbolizing an interior design that prioritizes both aesthetics and functionality.

Regarding the powertrain, the New Lancia Ypsilon is available in two versions: electric and hybrid. The battery variant, equipped with Stellantis Group’s powertrain, boasts a 156 HP (115 kW) motor powered by a 54 kWh battery, offering a range of about 400 km according to the WLTP cycle. Additionally, a limited series called Lancia Ypsilon Edizione Limitata Cassina will be launched, produced in only 1,906 numbered units. The hybrid version is expected to do well in Italy, according to the CEO, where the electric car market share is still at 4%. As for the hybrid version, it’s likely to feature a 1.2 Mild Hybrid engine with 100 or 136 HP, already in use in other Stellantis Group models. Finally, the HF version is expected in 2025, equipped with a powerful 240 HP (176 kW) electric motor.