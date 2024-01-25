Stellantis responds to Giorgia Meloni’s criticisms: “We have invested billions of euros in Italy”

Following the statements by Giorgia Meloni, Stellantis has responded to new criticisms from the Italian Prime Minister. Meloni accused the group led by Carlos Tavares of favoring French interests, urging the company to produce high-quality products in Italy that can uphold the country’s reputation worldwide. In response to these criticisms from Meloni, a spokesperson for the automotive group clarified that “over 63% of the cars produced in Stellantis’ Italian factories during 2023 were exported abroad, significantly contributing to the Italian trade economy.”

Furthermore, the Stellantis spokesperson also recalled that “Mirafiori, with a production of over 85,000 units, recorded an export rate of 93 percent. Cassino, with around 48,800 vehicles, marked an export rate of 75 percent. Pomigliano, with about 215,000 units, has an export rate of 41 percent. Modena, with around 1,240 units, reached a rate of 92 percent. At Tessa, with about 230,000 units, has an export rate of 85 percent. Finally, Melfi, with production exceeding 170,120 vehicles, has an export rate of 53 percent.”

In response to accusations of favoring France, Stellantis stated its strong commitment to Italy, where it has invested billions of euros in facility improvements and new vehicles. The automotive group highlighted that new electric cars will be produced in Melfi in the coming years on the STLA Medium platform, and new premium vehicles in Cassino on the STLA Large platform, including Maserati Grecale Folgore and the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio.

The Termoli plant will be converted into a battery factory, while Pomigliano d’Arco produces Alfa Romeo Tonale and Dodge Hornet, and until 2026, the current Fiat Panda. The Atessa plant will be the main center for the group’s commercial vehicle production. Finally, Mirafiori will continue to produce Fiat 500e, Maserati GranTurismo, GranCabrio, and Levante.