Fiat 500e debuts in the U.S. as the brand’s first electric vehicle in the market

It’s official: Fiat is landing in North America with the new Fiat 500e. The brand virtually unveiled the FIAT (500e)RED 2024 as the first product launch of the FIAT 500e for North America with a presentation video featuring Olivier Francois, CEO of FIAT and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Stellantis, and Bono, the lead singer of U2 and Co-founder of ONE and (RED), to commemorate World AIDS Day, which took place on Friday, December 1.

Fiat 500e’s debut in the USA is confirmed

In the United States, a brand-new, fully electric version of FIAT’s most legendary and iconic model is making its debut. The two-door, fully electric 500e is Stellantis’ first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) offered in the country. The Fiat 500e boasts an estimated range of 240 kilometers (149 miles), paired with a 42 kWh battery and a charging time of four hours and 15 minutes. The 500e will be available in Stellantis North America showrooms starting in the first quarter of 2024, as stated by Olivier Francois, CEO of FIAT and Global CMO of Stellantis. “The 2024 500e is a modern and technologically advanced version of a beloved classic, offering a range of new safety features while remaining fun to drive and true to its roots. Try not to smile when you drive this car.”

On the outside, the 500e has a decidedly modern look while staying true to the historic lines that made the 500 an icon. The larger dimensions provide drivers with a secure view of the road ahead. The exterior features new front and rear LED lighting, aerodynamic door handles with electronic closure, and an updated front grille to give the vehicle a fresh yet elegant appearance. These features combine fashion and functionality as they contribute to improved aerodynamics, which enhances electric range. The 500e sports brilliant 17-inch diamond-cut wheels for a bold and dynamic presentation.

Inside, every square inch has been carefully designed for a modern interpretation of the timeless Italian style. FIAT enthusiasts will immediately recognize the dashboard insert, the rounded instrument cluster, and the two-spoke steering wheel as a tribute to the original 1957 Fiat 500. Classic meets contemporary with a 10.25-inch center screen featuring Uconnect 5 services, paired with a 7-inch full digital display for a seamless user experience. Customers also have more storage space thanks to the redesigned central console and door panels, providing drivers with all the space they need for carrying everyday essentials. The seats also feature a fresh design, with six-way adjustment for the driver, including height adjustment for a better driving position. The front passenger seat is adjustable in four directions. All seats make careful use of recycled materials.

The Fiat 500e is exceptionally intuitive without the need for instructions, fun to drive, and friendly. It even sings. Welcoming passengers with a digital melody, the 500e sets the tone for an engaging Italian experience. Additionally, the Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) “sings” to pedestrians with a song titled “The Sound of 500,” written by Flavio Ibba and Marco Gualdi.