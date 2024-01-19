Fiat 500e reached a 14.7% market share in 2023

The automotive industry is undergoing a significant evolution with the rise of electric vehicles, and at the heart of this revolution stands the Fiat 500e. This model is setting new standards in the electric city car segment.

Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat and Global CMO of Stellantis, highlights the critical role of the 500 Electric in the EV landscape, emphasizing its consistent success in the European market. “The Fiat 500e has once again confirmed its success, dominating the electric city car segment in Europe for the second consecutive year,” states Francois.

Fiat 500e: over 185,000 units sold globally since its launch

This vehicle is not only a symbol of innovation and green transition but also an emblematic example of Italian design and engineering, with over 185,000 units registered globally since its launch.

The success of this zero-emission vehicle is evident in sales data. Being the best-selling electric city car in Europe since its debut in 2020, the Fiat 500e has dominated the A+B segment of BEVs with a 14.7% market share in 2023, despite an overall segment decline. Moreover, it recorded nearly 65,000 unit sales in Europe, confirming its leadership in key markets like Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, and Austria.

Beyond dominating the electric city car segment, the 500e has established itself as one of the top choices in the total battery electric vehicle market, achieving significant positions in Italy, Germany, France, and Spain. The model’s success reflects not only Italian design and production excellence but also the growing environmental awareness and preference for sustainable vehicles among European consumers.

The expansion of the range with the introduction of models like the Topolino and the new 600e highlights the Stellantis brand’s commitment to electrification. These innovations broaden the electric offering of the historic brand from Turin, demonstrating a thoughtful and proactive business strategy towards the needs of a rapidly evolving market and a clientele increasingly aware of environmental issues.

In short, the Fiat 500e is establishing itself not only as a leader in the electric city car segment but also as a cornerstone in the transition towards sustainable mobility.