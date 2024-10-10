Ferrari Roma Spider Tailor Made, customization pushed to the highest level

Ferrari’s Tailor Made department has again managed to exceed all expectations with a new, unprecedented interpretation of the Roma Spider. The car was presented at the Enzo Ferrari Museum, representing the highest level of car customization. Technology and quality craftsmanship, in this case, were truly at the highest level. Yet another valuable vehicle that belongs to the Ferrari brand, to say the least.

Tailor Made’s creation at the Modena Museum

The Tailor Made department of the “prancing horse” has created just during the last few hours a unique interpretation of the Ferrari Roma Spider. This workmanship has undoubtedly gone beyond the limits of previous achievements, thanks to innovative customization options. This example has been at the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena for a few hours. The car was offered for public viewing as part of the “One of a Kind” exhibition.

Thanks to some special supplies and highly sought-after techniques, the car we are talking about offers a sampler of bespoke solutions that affirm its exclusivity. In the foreground we certainly see the work done with the fabric in the central mirroring of the seats. It, in fact, was made by performing hand stitching, thanks to the use of interior leather and applying a yarn that was obtained from recycled tires. Another hallmark of the car is certainly the use of lasers for the aluminum components of the body and for the badge that is on the front fender.

Completing this stunning car painting is a special edition Montblanc Meisterstück pen with a solid gold Au750 nib that has been handcrafted and coated in platinum with a special compass pattern. The same material was also used to coat the cap and fittings. This precious writing instrument, which is found in the car, was recreated with the same Gold Midas color chosen by the Centro Stile of the house of the “prancing horse” for the paint job on the Ferrari Roma Spider. A type of work that aimed to address a topic of materials research and development never before seen in the Tailor Made program.

Sustainability taken into account for the Roma Spider

The graphic canvas also features the compass rose and geographical coordinates of Maranello, i.e., Ferrari’s great home. This experimental process also involved several components of the twin-turbo V8 engine, which were molded from recycled aluminum during the production process inside the foundry.

One aspect that has contributed greatly to environmental sustainability, which is very much in vogue nowadays. In fact, this type of processing greatly reduced the extent of the volume of waste during production. Other types of materials, such as the use of chrome-free Nappa leather and woods of controlled origin, featured on the tonneau cover and rear floor, were also prominent in the creation of this unique, bespoke example. On the center tunnel, we also find elements obtained from the recycling of the castings’ dirt workings, inside the Maranello foundry. Therefore, the manufacturer has paid special attention to the environment, and now, this car will remain on display at the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena until February 2025.