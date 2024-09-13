The half marathon running race through the Ferrari factory coming soon

Precisely Maranello, is known throughout the world as a racing car paradise. Now however, in spite of having always been a protagonist with the Ferrari brand, the Italian town is preparing to be the stage for an event that has never before been seen. Next 30 March 2025, in fact, the avenues of the historic Ferrari factory, and the famous Fiorano circuit will be the backdrop against which the first Italian Half Marathon, dubbed the ‘Enzo Ferrari Memorial’, will be held. An initiative never seen before that brings together the passion for four wheels and that for running, in a truly unique way for its kind.

Union of sport and passion

The race will start at the Ferrari Museum, where participants will have the precious opportunity to completely immerse themselves in a completely magical atmosphere, passing through places that are truly a world-renowned symbol for the Maranello-based manufacturer.

The 21.0975-kilometre route will, of course, take place through the avenues of the Ferrari factory, the very place where some of the world’s best-loved cars came to life. In addition, there will also be a passage to the famous Fiorano circuit, where thousands of tests and trials have taken place. In short, a true and unique experience for all those who love racing, and who at the same time have a great passion for engines.

A tribute to Enzo Ferrari

Investigating more deeply the choice of dedicating this half-marathon to the founder of the Maranello company, Enzo Ferrari, we can discover that the decision is by no means random. In fact, Ferrari was a person who was very passionate about sport and mechanics, who over time was able to set up a real empire from a simple and modest workshop. The sport of racing is very close to the challenges that life presents on a daily basis, since in order to achieve any goal, be it personal or professional, one must never stop until one has reached the finish line. In all likelihood, Enzo Ferrari was gifted with these characteristics as a great sportsman, which is why he laid the foundations for cars like Ferrari.

The ‘Enzo Ferrari Memorial’ Half Marathon of Italy will be an event open to everyone, starting with amateur runners, who also do it just to keep fit, through to professional athletes, not forgetting disabled athletes and even entire families. Besides the main event, non-competitive 5 and 10 km races will also be organized, to give everyone the chance to participate and live this incredible experience that has never happened before.

Being jointly hosted by Master Group Sport, the event will also have a social purpose. In fact, the entire proceeds from the registrations will go towards the construction of a multi-sport field that will be built outdoors. An initiative that will aim to promote physical activity among young people in the area.

Possible presence of professional athletes

Adding to the great expectation for this event is the possible presence of high-level athletes. In fact, there is also talk of Yemaneberhan Crippa, the Italian record holder over the marathon distance, recent European cross-country champion and gold medallist in the Rome 2024 half marathon. He also participated in the last Olympic Games held in Paris during the summer of 2024.

The athlete from Bergamo has expressed his desire to participate in this very special event, given also his strong passion for engines. Also on the starting grid will be Rita Cuccuru, a Paralympic athlete who holds the titles of Italian duathlon, triathlon and aquathlon champion, as well as having won the 2024 Paris Marathon. She wanted to highlight the great importance of events such as this one, in which inclusion and sport for all are promoted.

The presence of top athletes is certainly an added incentive to participate in this fantastic event. Running is a sport that requires a lot of perseverance and self-discipline, whether it is to win a marathon, or to be able to run 10 km without ever stopping at a strictly personal pace. The Half Marathon of Italy ‘Memorial Enzo Ferrari’ certainly represents a unique opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable sporting experience, during which participants will be immersed in a dream scenario.