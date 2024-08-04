Ferrari Roma Spider: all carbon fiber and even meaner thanks to Novitec

The Ferrari Roma was the first model to usher in a new era in the design of the iconic Italian brand, introducing a more modern style that represented a radical break from everything that came before. However, the hard-top sports car has gone out of production in recent months, although it’s still possible to buy the Roma Spider. The performance is always incredible, even without a roof. And it’s even higher after passing through the hands of Novitec’s tuning specialists. The Germans have focused strongly on the only model in the range with the engine positioned at the front and the canvas roof, heir to the Ferrari 365 GTS4 more than fifty years after its disappearance, now adding a carbon fiber package that gives a refined external design.

Ferrari Roma Spider becomes even more incredible thanks to Novitec’s tuning

Fitted with large forged alloy wheels, the convertible features five-spoke 21-inch wheels on the front axle and 22-inch on the rear, wrapped in tires measuring 255/30 ZR 21 and 315/25 ZR 22, respectively. Improvements have also been made to the sports suspension springs that lower the body height from the ground by 35 millimeters.

Visible carbon covers the radiator grille, the trim under the headlights, the rear-view mirror caps, and the side skirts. The rear spoiler, diffuser, and exhaust finishes are also offered in carbon fiber, although it’s possible to opt for matte black finishes.

Novitec has also modified the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, offering up to three kits that add extra power, reaching up to 704 hp of maximum power. Now the Roma Spider is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds and reaching a top speed of 325 km/h, although Novitec confirms it can do even better. In recent days, some rumors were certain about Ferrari’s purchase of the Maserati brand, which is not going through a good period. However, Stellantis has denied the news, saying that the brand is not for sale, despite the latest words from CEO Carlos Tavares suggesting otherwise.