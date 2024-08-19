Maserati MCXtrema delivered to first customer at Laguna Seca

During the 2024 Monterey Car Week, the Trident Manufacturer delivered the new Maserati MCXtrema to its very first customer, which is the most powerful sports car ever produced by the manufacturer. The delivery took place at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The very first delivery of the MCXtrema was among the activities planned by the Trident during Monterey Car Week, where the brand also presented the new Maserati GT2 Stradale. The event also represented the first landing of the new Maserati MCX in North America.

The Maserati MCXtrema also debuts the V6 Nettuno engine in North America

Designed to break the mold, the Maserati MCXtrema embodies Maserati DNA and the performance that defines every creation of the iconic Italian brand. With only 62 units produced and available worldwide, this limited edition sports car blends refined design with the needs of a true unparalleled racing vehicle.

This special occasion at Laguna Seca also represents the debut of the refined 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 Nettuno engine in North America, where it was heard roaring and speeding on the track for the first time. The MCXtrema also underwent a series of rigorous tests, culminating in the delivery of this first specimen. Given the nature of the vehicle, intended for exclusive track use, it was important for Maserati that the first delivery to the customer took place at one of the world’s most famous circuits during the last Monterey Car Week.

After seeing it at the Maserati stand at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, the delivery to the first customer at Laguna Seca also saw the presence of Maserati’s chief test driver Andrea Bertolini, a winner in GT competitions with four world titles aboard the legendary Maserati MC12. Bertolini himself drove the Maserati MCXtrema on its inaugural laps on the iconic Laguna Seca track, showing the car’s real capabilities with its new owner by his side before finally handing over the keys for the first time.

This delivery ceremony celebrated the Maserati MCXtrema‘s journey from concept to reality, with Bertolini‘s fundamental role in its development through rigorous simulation tests. “Seeing the MCXtrema come to life has been a rewarding journey. Maserati unveiled the concept here in Monterey just a year ago, and now we’re delivering the first specimen at Laguna Seca,” admitted Giovanni Sgro, head of Maserati Corse.

The new Maserati MCXtrema resides at the top of automotive innovation thanks to its ability to best blend typical characteristics of Italian craftsmanship with the most advanced technology. We’re talking about one of the most powerful Maseratis ever, which thanks to development in virtual analysis reasons on performance values of great importance. The development involved over 200 hours of work on the dynamic simulator and over 1,000 hours of virtual analysis on various simulations.

In this way, the Maserati MCXtrema introduces respectable track performance, deriving from the already concrete base of the MC20 and from further progress reasoned on the engine. Designed by the Maserati Centro Stile and built entirely in Modena, Italy, it combines beauty and functionality by virtue of superior aerodynamics and handling.

Then there’s the MCXperience intended for the 62 owners of the MCXtrema, a customer experience designed to offer a series of services reserved for sports car customers, a true exclusive club in which to immerse oneself completely in the Maserati-branded racing world, together with professional drivers and Maserati Corse Services technicians.

MCXperience also offers the Concierge service to access track experiences and the MCXtrema Racing kit, designed for drivers by the Maserati Centro Stile in collaboration with Sparco, a world leader in clothing and technical equipment for motorsport, to make them feel like real drivers aboard their own Maserati MCXtrema.