Ferrari Daytona SP3 Verde: Tailor Made, one-of-a-kind masterpiece

Ferrari Daytona SP3, dressed in elegant ‘bottle green’ color is the result of a bespoke work of art, where every detail, from the paintwork to the choice of materials, has been taken care of with an authentic expression of its owner’s style and personality

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 in Verde Bottiglia and Bianco King

The famous Maranello manufacturer strikes again, and it does so with yet another masterpiece on wheels. The Ferrari Daytona SP3, which everyone already knows as an iconic car, has just taken on the guise of an even more exclusive work of art thanks to the Tailor Made program. An especially fond of their unique shades, a Ferrari customer decided to match a “Verde Bottiglia” color to his car, a bottle green color that brings to mind the most lush nature and, at the same time, great elegance.

The Tailor Made program for Ferrari Customer

The Tailor Made program gives Ferrari customers the great opportunity to be able to create an exclusive and personalized car, choosing from a wide range of colors, materials and finishes. A decidedly unique opportunity that serves to express one’s personality and own a piece of Prancing Horse history.

The Daytona SP3, which is inspired by Ferrari’s legendary hat trick at the 1967 Daytona 24 Hours, is in itself a car intended for a very small and selective audience. But this kind of version, which has been customized in every detail, makes it an even rarer collector’s item than it already was. The visible contrast between the green bodywork and the Bianco King (white) details strongly emphasize the car’s sporty and aerodynamic lines, composing a truly sublime aesthetic.

Not only has the exterior been customized, but the interior also shows completely exclusive details. The interior has been upholstered entirely in fine Connolly leather, with quilting that brings elegance and sportiness together to perfection. Green, a color that definitely dominates the bodywork, is also found in the interior, matching everything with great style.

Under the hood, find yet another valuable part of the Daytona SP3. It is a mighty 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12, capable of delivering 840 horsepower of pure power. It’s a powerplant that easily delivers spine-tingling performance, with 0-60 mph acceleration in just 2.85 seconds and a top speed that easily tops even 340 mph.