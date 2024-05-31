Ferrari Purosangue is unstoppable: it will be the best-selling car of the Prancing Horse in 2024

The current market trend sees SUVs winning over other vehicles. This is also demonstrable by the sales of the Ferrari Purosangue which, in all likelihood, will be the best-selling vehicle of the Maranello-based car manufacturer in 2024 at a European and global level. It is a model that is also highly appreciated by sportsmen and famous personalities such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Charles Leclerc, the Formula 1 driver racing for Scuderia Ferrari.

According to sales data reported by Dataforce, the Ferrari Purosangue has sold 407 units in 2024, up to now. This is followed by the Ferrari Roma with 373 sales and the 296 GTB, which takes the third place on the podium with 326 units sold. The Top 5 is completed by the 296 GTS and SF90, with 312 and 294 registered units respectively, followed by the Portofino, 812 GTS, Superfast, Daytona, and F8. Profits and revenues also rise in the first quarter of 2024.

And to think that the excuse of price cannot be used, as it starts at 390,000 euros. Under the hood, it has a 725 horsepower V12 engine, which gives unique driving emotions to those behind the wheel. Still talking about V12s, at the beginning of the month, the Maranello-based car manufacturer presented the new Ferrari 12Cilindri, heir to the 812. But it doesn’t end there, because the company is working on several projects that will see the light of day soon.

Among these is also the first completely electric supercar, which should debut next year, as well as innovations that could include hydrogen. In recent weeks, in fact, Ferrari has filed several patents, both for its first electric supercar and concerning a hydrogen engine. However, to find out what the Italian brand has in mind, we will have to wait a few more months. It seems, however, that the direction is the right one, judging by the sales.