Ferrari files two patents for its first electric supercar: will it take inspiration from the Tesla Model S Plaid?

Ferrari will present its first electric supercar in 2025, but it will not be as silent as a Tesla and will not distort the brand. The Maranello-based automaker is ready to surprise everyone while entering a field unknown to it for the first time, and the anticipation for the first battery-powered red car is sky-high. According to reports from Testcoches, the Prancing Horse has filed a double patent regarding the brand’s future zero-emission car.

The electric Ferrari will have a never-before-seen sound technology

The first reference is to a patent application published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on March 21, which describes a Ferrari equipped with three electric motors, the same configuration used, for example, by the Lucid Air Sapphire or the Tesla Model S Plaid.

These two cars, just listed, are notoriously considered the absolute fastest when it comes to production electric vehicles, consequently Ferrari is rightly taking inspiration from the top of the range. However, Ferrari has added a personal touch, that is, a series of sound generators for each motor, with the possibility of the sound being heard inside the passenger compartment as well. As a result, the electric Ferrari will deliver thrills, in terms of sound, not only to passersby but also, as it should be, to its owners and their guests.

This last idea refers to the second patent filed by Maranello, a revolutionary project that consists of an aerodynamic system in which the air flowing through the car’s bodywork is channeled through resonators, something never seen before in any other electric car. The air will enter through the front grille of the car, or through the air intake on the hood, after which it will flow through the bodywork and generate unique sounds that will be true music.

The electric Ferrari, therefore, seems to be a decidedly unique and exceptional car both in terms of performance and design, just like every Ferrari. However, it remains to be seen whether it will be released in 2025 or 2026, as many rumors suggest that the first electric car will simply be the electric version of the Purosangue SUV.