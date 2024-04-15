Charles Leclerc has bought his third Ferrari of 2024: here’s the latest arrival

Charles Leclerc ‘s garage is not only getting more prestigious, but also increasingly packed with Ferraris. In 2024, the Monegasque driver, fresh off a contract renewal with Scuderia Ferrari, has already bought three Ferraris, including the latest one that arrived just a few days ago.

Leclerc adds a new Ferrari to his garage: the driver shows off his new Purosangue SUV

The new arrival is the Purosangue, the first SUV in the Prancing Horse’s history, which Leclerc has purchased in the standard Grigio Titanio color, although a custom shade is not ruled out.

On social media, some videos have captured Leclerc driving his new jewel through the streets of Monaco, where he lives. Leclerc has a true passion for Ferraris, as it could not be otherwise, considering that the Purosangue is the third one he has secured since the beginning of 2024, practically one every 40 days or so. The new year began in style, with the arrival of the Ferrari 812 Competizione Aperta, a limited-edition car, built in only 599 units, which has a price of around €578,000 and an 830-horsepower naturally aspirated 6.5 V12 engine.

In March 2024, Leclerc was spotted driving a Ferrari Daytona SP3, a super-exclusive hypercar model that costs €2.3 million. Inevitably, like the 812, it features the number 16 on the car. Finally, the latest arrival, the Ferrari Purosangue, which is the least expensive of the three: “just” €385,000 in the standard configuration, for a total of around €3.2 million in cars in four months. Leclerc has also owned a 488, a Portofino and an 812 Competizione in the past. A true passion that the driver demonstrates both on the track with Scuderia Ferrari and in his free time.