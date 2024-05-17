Ferrari 12Cilindri: here’s what it would look like as a 4-door version

It has been two weeks since the presentation of the new Ferrari 12Cilindri, the supercar from the Maranello-based automaker that boasts a V12 engine. A fantastic car equipped with a pure thermal engine that delivers more than 800 horsepower, available in both coupe and spider versions, both with two seats. But what would a Ferrari 12Cilindri with 4 seats, and therefore 4 doors, look like?

Would a Ferrari 12Cilindri, in the style of a Porsche Panamera, look like this?

This is a question that French designer Julien Jodry has tried to answer. He created a render for Auto-Moto in which he imagines a long version of the Prancing Horse’s supercar. Obviously, the new version has a longer wheelbase, taking into account that at least more than a meter is added in length.

It would be a car that would go up against the few vehicles that belong to this category, starting with the Porsche Panamera, whose new 2024 model was unveiled in November, and indeed equipped with four seats. Obviously, it should be clarified that Ferrari has no intention of creating a sports car with such a configuration, also because up to now there are very few examples of cars born as coupes transformed into four-door sedans. For example, the Ferrari Pinin, a Pininfarina project from 1980, and the 400i LeMarquis, which was created by designer Robert Jankel, also during the 1980s.

Ferrari Pinin

For those who want a “less sporty” Ferrari, we remind you that the Maranello-based automaker has the splendid Purosangue in its lineup, the first SUV in the company’s history that has conquered the hearts of many enthusiasts, starting with famous personalities and sports figures. Among the latest customers is Charles Leclerc, who was recently seen driving the SUV through the streets of the Principality of Monaco. Moreover, the SUV should also be produced in an electric version, but it is not clear whether it will be made as early as 2025, or only two years later, in 2026.