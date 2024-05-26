Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts a new Ferrari Purosangue and a watch worth more than the SUV

In a recent public appearance in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh, Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted with a brand new Ferrari Purosangue paired with a limited edition Franck Muller watch adorned with diamonds. The Ferrari Purosangue is the latest acquisition of the Portuguese footballer, whose collection is valued at over 20 million dollars. Equipped with a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine that delivers 715 HP and 716 Nm of torque, this Ferrari SUV is considered one of the flagship models of the Maranello brand.

Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his new Ferrari Purosangue, but his watch is worth much more than the Prancing Horse SUV

It’s not the first time the Al Nassr footballer has been seen driving around in a Prancing Horse supercar. CR7 has distinguished himself several times as one of the best ambassadors of the Ferrari brand, drawing attention not only for his presence but also for the impeccable choice of his accessories.

The Franck Muller watch, part of his collection since at least 2020, represents the latest fashion in luxury and refinement, perfectly in line with his distinctive style and exuberant personality. The value of such an item incredibly far exceeds the value of the Ferrari Purosangue: it’s around 1.5 million dollars.

Recently, Charles Leclerc has also added a Purosangue to his collection. The Monegasque driver’s tireless passion for the Ferrari brand is certainly no secret. He boasts a remarkable collection, which also includes an extremely rare 812 Competizione Aperta and the exclusive Daytona SP3. In a recent article, we showed you a video of a drag race challenge that saw the Purosangue face off against the Ferrari 812 GTS, 296 GTB, and SF90 Stradale.