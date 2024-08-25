Ferrari 12Cilindri in 250 GTO style is one of the most beautiful cars you’ll see today

It’s been over three months since Ferrari unveiled its spectacular 12Cilindri, the brand new supercar from the Maranello automaker with a V12 engine under the hood, another masterpiece from the Prancing Horse. The vehicle has impressed all enthusiasts with its design, but some have tried to modify it, giving it an old-school touch, such as Francesco Artusato, a digital creator known on Instagram as Franart_design, who transformed the 12Cilindri without completely overhauling it.

Ferrari 12Cilindri: here’s how it would look in 250 GTO style

The digital creator was clearly inspired by the Ferrari 250 GTO, one of the most beautiful Ferraris ever, and also one of the best cars ever made, and decided to rename it “Ferrari 12 Classica“. Francesco Artusato explained that he was inspired by “simplicity” to create his design, and although it’s not possible to view the interiors, and no technical details were provided, his work appears sublime.

The interesting thing is that Ferrari allows, for millions of euros, to customize one’s Ferrari in quite an extreme way, following specific guidelines and demonstrating loyalty to the brand. Consequently, a millionaire Ferrari enthusiast could actually create the 12Cilindri Classica envisioned by Franart.

The Maranello automaker was one of the major protagonists at the last Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024, bringing with it the Roma Spider, the 812 Competizione A, the SF90 XX Spider, the SP-8, the 499P Modificata, and the 296 Challenge, but there was no trace of the Ferrari 12Cilindri, which was recently also imagined with 4 doors.

It’s a fantastic vehicle, equipped with a 6.5-liter Ferrari V12 with 818 horsepower of pure thermal power and 678 Nm of torque. A supercar that reaches 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds, with a top speed of 340 km/h. A true powerhouse that will soon be joined by another Ferrari, even more “aggressive”. We’re talking about the new hypercar Ferrari F250 that will replace the LaFerrari, and which could have more than 1,300 horsepower with a hybrid engine.