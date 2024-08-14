Ferrari F250: LaFerrari heir spotted in a new video, may boast 1,300 hp

A new sighting of the camouflaged prototype of the Ferrari F250 has revealed what is believed to be its final bodywork. Rumors suggest that the LaFerrari‘s successor could make its debut in October 2024. Recently, Varryx captured the new Prancing Horse model in a video published on his YouTube channel. Surprisingly, the vehicle emitted no engine roar, likely due to the 50 km/h speed limit imposed on Maranello’s roads.

Here’s the Ferrari F250 prototype with the final bodywork

Unlike the LaFerrari, which was equipped with a V12 engine, the new Ferrari F250 supercar will be powered by a turbocharged V6 engine. This powerplant is expected to be derived from that of the Le Mans 24 Hours-winning Ferrari 499P. Although the shift from twelve to six cylinders may seem absurd to enthusiasts, the choice is motivated by factors such as emission regulations and improved fuel efficiency.

As a hypercar, the upcoming Ferrari F250 features an elongated shape and more radical lines, all oriented towards improving aerodynamics. Every detail is designed to optimize airflow and aerodynamic support, using active elements to achieve maximum advantage. Furthermore, a large rear wing is expected, already visible in previous spy photos, which seems destined for an even more extreme version of the vehicle, designed exclusively for track use. Ferrari, with its consolidated experience in racing, continues to refine its aerodynamic solutions for maximum performance.

Regarding engine power, it is rumored that it could reach 1,300 horsepower, making it the most powerful Prancing Horse supercar ever made. In line with the tradition of Ferrari’s most extreme hypercars, production of the new model will be limited, with about 600 units planned. The price is expected to be around 2 million euros.