Ferrari SF90 XX Spider: on-board video in the Goodwood hillclimb

Today’s video takes us on board a magnificent Ferrari SF90 XX Spider, during the action at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 hillclimb, which took place in recent days in England, on Lord March’s estate. The car is similar to the one ordered by well-known YouTuber and collector Shmee150, who published the footage of the action on his social channel, offering everyone the opportunity to enjoy, in front of a screen, the thrilling emotions offered by the stratospheric supercar from the Prancing Horse.

Ferrari SF90 XX, one of Maranello’s fastest supercars, shows off at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024

Needless to say, the video went viral in a few hours. The admiration for this supercar, along with the quality of the footage and the fame of the personality, boosted the views. It doesn’t take much to imagine how strong Shmee150’s adrenaline is while waiting for the delivery of his own example. He himself makes no secret of it. It would be the same for everyone. After all, we’re talking about one of the most exciting cars, in terms of character, among those launched by the Maranello company in recent years. It’s also the highest-performing road car on the Fiorano track, where it sets times comparable to racing GTs.

The Ferrari SF90 XX Spider is the open-top version of the namesake coupe and, along with it, has brought back the fixed rear wing, after an absence that lasted since the days of the F50. Here, the eye-catching aerodynamic appendage is not integrated as on the predecessor and the previous F40, but the downforce it provides is significantly higher, even at the cost of a slight contamination of the stylistic appearance.

The on-board footage of the model in the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 hillclimb was taken with Ross Kaiser at the wheel, who knew how to make good use of the vehicle’s potential at the West Sussex event. To avoid boring you too much, we’ve brought the video to the climax, but if you want to watch it all, you can easily do so by taking it back to the beginning.

The Ferrari SF90 XX Spider is a road car that travels at the pace of a racing car. This is the most extreme Ferrari among those that can circulate on normal roads. At Fiorano, as we mentioned, it sets the reference time of 1’17″309. To give you an idea of its performance profile, we can tell you that to cover a lap of the same track, the SF90 Stradale takes 1’19″00, the SF90 Spider 1’19″50, and LaFerrari 1’19″70.

A link between the production models and those of the XX program, in the Spider version this car offers a more pleasing aesthetic appearance than the closed version, due to the better treatment of the rear. The power comes from a 3990 cc V8 biturbo engine, combined with an electric motor, for a combined power of 1030 horsepower. Production is limited to only 599 units.