Ferrari 250 GTO: stunning video reveals meticulous restoration process

Today’s video, published on Tom Hartley Jnr Ltd‘s YouTube channel, showcases the restoration and action of a magnificent Ferrari 250 GTO. This example was purchased for millions in 2021 and then subjected to a total restoration. It is the car with chassis GT 3589. During its racing career, it achieved several brilliant performances, winning many races and setting numerous lap records.

Ferrari 250 GTO: a video shows how it’s restored

When new, it had unique specifications, both in terms of body color and interior layout. Its noble history is combined with a significant added value: its initial integrity, having suffered no accidents throughout its life. This Ferrari 250 GTO is also one of the few to boast original chassis, body, engine, and gearbox. Moreover, over the years it has had few owners.

In reality, during a restoration carried out by the previous owner, the original body had been removed from the chassis to avoid damaging it during use, but it accompanied the car on a mannequin kept in the garage. After completing the purchase of the complete package, the current owner did not hesitate to reunite the chassis with its original body.

The work was carried out directly at the Maranello automaker’s department, for a state-of-the-art execution. The video illustrates the process in some of its phases, with a narration of the model and some dynamic footage, precious for the emotional system of every enthusiast and, more generally, of anyone with beauty in their heart. The result is something extraordinary.

The Ferrari 250 GTO is one of the most iconic of the Prancing Horse. This is the ultimate car, the one that UNESCO should protect to make it known to future generations as the highest expression of human creative genius. Its social debut took place in 1962 and, even today, it’s at the top of everyone’s automotive dreams.

The few examples produced and the stratospheric prices make its possession a privilege reserved for a small circle of elites. Under the enchanting forms of the first series body, born in 32 examples, pulsates a 3-liter V12 engine, placed in the front, in a rear position, which delivers 300 horsepower, for a top speed of about 290 km/h.