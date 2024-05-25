Electric future for Tonale? Restyling fuels speculation

The Alfa Romeo Tonale compact SUV has enjoyed considerable success since its launch in mid-2022, becoming the best-selling model in the Biscione range. However, despite rumors and rumors, there is still no official confirmation from Alfa Romeo regarding a possible all-electric version of the Tonale. With the restyling planned between 2026 and 2027, will an all-electric version arise?

The electric future of Alfa Romeo Tonale: between hypotheses and uncertainties

Still shrouded in some doubt seems to be the fate of Alfa Romeo’s compact SUV, the Tonale, regarding a possible all-electric version. The model, launched on the market in mid-2022, has been very successful, becoming the best-selling model in the Alfa Romeo range, successfully replacing the Alfa Romeo Giulietta.

Currently, rumors about the electric variant are chasing each other, but without finding official confirmation from any side from the automaker. Some speculate that the electric may be integrated in a future restyling, while others speculate a completely new model. A teaser from late 2023 had fueled doubts by speculating more strongly about a future electric version, but without any kind of official communication from Alfa Romeo.

Alfa Romeo has been grinding out successes in Italy and around the world for quite some time now. The manufacturer has achieved great things thanks to its strong and varied range that includes thermal engines, hybrids and the 280-hp performance PHEV. What is definitely missing from the diverse range of vehicles at the moment is an all-electric version, which is absent on the platform shared with Jeep Compass.

With Alfa Romeo’s transition to electric-only cars expected to take place by 2027, barring unforeseen events, the question arises: will Tonale have a zero-emission variant? The mid-career redesign, planned for between 2026 and 2027, may include an all-electric version, but it is not certain. Rumors are somewhat uncertain at the moment. In fact, it seems that a new generation of the car, speculated to be around 2030 assuming the manufacturer decides to give continuity to the good work done by the Tonale, may have a better chance.

Therefore, the arrival of an electric Tonale in the short term seems quite unlikely, although Alfa Romeo’s Head of Products, Daniel Tiago Guzzafame, had confirmed that, in theory, it would be possible to build an all-electric version of the Alfa Romeo Tonale. So, although nothing is certain yet, the chances of the Tonale embracing electric mobility over the next few years are still alive.