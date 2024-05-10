2026 Jeep Compass: here’s what we know about the upcoming SUV generation

Stellantis is already working on the development of the new Jeep Compass. Internally, the new mid-size SUV is called Project J4U and will be produced on the STLA Medium platform. The new Jeep Compass will most likely be sold alongside the current model for some time. It is likely that the current generation Jeep Compass will be sold in a single-trim version to fill the void that will be left with the end of production of the Renegade in the coming years.

The debut of the new Jeep Compass is expected by the end of 2026: here’s what we know about the new SUV generation

The next-generation Jeep Compass, which will debut in 2026, will be larger than the current model, with dimensions close to those of the new Peugeot 3008. The SUV will grow in length, reaching 4.54 meters (13 cm longer), 1.89 meters in width (8 cm wider), and 2.74 meters in wheelbase (11 cm longer). The height will also be greater than the 1.63 meters of the current Compass. Models built using the STLA Medium platform will have a ground clearance of over 22 centimeters.

Originally, the new Jeep Compass was supposed to be electric only, but at this point, given the slowdown in demand for electric cars, we do not exclude that hybrid versions will eventually make their appearance in the range of the future generation.

According to Stellantis’ official information, STLA Medium uses a 400-volt electrical architecture, offering the best energy efficiency, charging times, and connectivity for a charging and services ecosystem that improves with every journey. Depending on the application, consumption can be less than 14 kWh per 100 km, the best in its class in terms of energy efficiency. Recharging from 20 percent to 80 percent will take 27 minutes, at a speed of 2.4 kWh per minute. More details on this future Jeep model could emerge as early as next year.